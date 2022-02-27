Tucson Rodeo wraps under sunny skies; winners crowned

The last mutton has been busted and the last bulls and broncos have bucked at La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros. Competition ended Sunday under sunny skies at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. More than 11,400 fans took in the action.
It wasn't just the pros who had a memorable week.
Young competitors like Tucson's Alastar McKenna, who has been riding steers since December, won awards of their own. McKenna captured a title in junior steer riding.
“I didn’t do mutton-busting; I went straight to steers,” McKenna said, grinning from ear to ear.
When asked what was next for McKenna, he said: “more practice.”
The Tucson local will compete riding steers next weekend in a rodeo for a jackpot prize. McKenna says he plans on riding steers for another year before he thinks about moving up to something bigger.
For pro competitors like bullrider Ky Hamilton, 22, the Tucson Rodeo is another stop on his way to a World Championship. Hamilton has been to the National Finals Rodeo before, and said he would like to qualify for another trip this year.
Hamilton grew up around the rodeo in Australia before coming to the United States at age 15. He moved stateside in 2018 to pursue rodeo full-time.
“My dad rode bulls and bucking horses. It was just something I grew up around,” Hamilton said.
Last weekend, Hamilton posted the high score for bull riding with a 90.0, landing him a spot in Sunday's finals. He was bucked off in the final round, and did not post a qualifying score.
Hamilton wasn't deterred, though. He'll travel to Houston on Monday morning for his next rodeo.
“Everything stays the same," he said. "Try a little harder.”
Trey Kimzey won the bullriding event, as he was the only competitor to ride for the full eight seconds.