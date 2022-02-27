Tucson Rodeo wraps under sunny skies; winners crowned

The last mutton has been busted and the last bulls and broncos have bucked at La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros. Competition ended Sunday under sunny skies at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds. More than 11,400 fans took in the action.

It wasn't just the pros who had a memorable week.

Young competitors like Tucson's Alastar McKenna, who has been riding steers since December, won awards of their own. McKenna captured a title in junior steer riding.

“I didn’t do mutton-busting; I went straight to steers,” McKenna said, grinning from ear to ear.

When asked what was next for McKenna, he said: “more practice.”

The Tucson local will compete riding steers next weekend in a rodeo for a jackpot prize. McKenna says he plans on riding steers for another year before he thinks about moving up to something bigger.

For pro competitors like bullrider Ky Hamilton, 22, the Tucson Rodeo is another stop on his way to a World Championship. Hamilton has been to the National Finals Rodeo before, and said he would like to qualify for another trip this year.