Tucson running expert: Walk, jog, play outside during coronavirus isolation — 'just don't do it too hard'

A week ago, Tucson followed cities across the nation and temporarily shuttered its gyms in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Competitive athletes, gym junkies and people just trying to get or stay fit suddenly found their routines interrupted.

It wasn’t long, however, before they literally took to the streets.

Anyone working from home over the past week has no doubt noticed an increase in walkers, joggers and runners in the neighborhood. More than ever, people are walking (or running) the streets as a way to stay physical in a time of social distancing.

Road running is safe for most, unless a doctor has advised otherwise, and can provide more than just the obvious physical benefits.

“Assuming that we follow CDC protocols, outdoor exercise in a calming way is supposed to be good for immune and mental health,” said Randy Accetta, director of coaching education for the Road Runners Club of America.

Accetta said it is important that runners follow guidance from Arizona and Pima County public health agencies and continue to be good health stewards. The Road Runners Club has a list of basic do’s and don’t’s. Do, for instance: practice social distancing of at least 6 feet. Don’t share water, sports drinks, towels or food — or spit or expel snot in public.

Accetta said the most important rule is to take it simple, especially if you’re a beginner. While indoor gyms and tracks are closed, Pima County and the City of Tucson have kept parks, trails and multi-use paths open. National and state parks are also still open to the public, but with limited services. As of now, only the popular outdoor recreation spots of Tumamoc Hill and Sabino Canyon have been closed to visitors.