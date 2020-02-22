Tucson's Alex Bowman on Daytona crash, his new car and how he's preparing for Sunday's race in Las Vegas

A: "The infield has changed a lot, the start/finish line moving around and the grandstand has changed a bunch. It's different for sure, going there as a kid, the front straightaway being on the other side. From a fan standpoint, I think it's awesome. Getting out of the sun and having so much more shade there for the fans is great. I remember being sunburned about every time I watched a race there as a kid. The re-starts have gotten super exciting with where they moved the start/finish line to, and the in-field experience for the fans is really cool. They can get right up close and personal, and I think they really enjoy that."

Tucson Speedway, formerly Tucson Raceway Park, is will open its spring season in a few weeks. Did you race or have any experiences there as a kid?

A: "I only ran there a couple times, I think the last time was Ford Focus Midget. I was probably 13 or 14. I ran the dirt track in Tucson a few times in a midget, but I ran most of the places around here at some point. I went to TRP a lot as a kid just to watch, but I only raced there the one time I think. I remember watching all the winter heat races there and watching a lot of super late model stuff, so that was always a neat track."

What's your favorite memory from your childhood?

A: "I spent a lot of time traveling. I was from Tucson, went to Ironwood Ridge, but other than that I was traveling all the time to go racing. The racetracks that we had around the Southwest, there's a lot of really underrated racetracks that we were able to go to and watch and when I started racing, just bounced around and started running at all the places in the immediate area. I feel like Arizona is not really a place that people think about as far as racing, but especially the dirt midgets and sprint car stuff, there were just a ton of racetracks that were all really cool. Manzanita was super famous and it was cool to run there before it got shut down."

