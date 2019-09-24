Tucson’s PGA Tour Champions event will have a title sponsor for at least several more years.
The tour and Exact Sciences, the makers of title sponsor Cologuard, announced a five-year extension of the Cologuard Classic on Tuesday. The agreement extends the current partnership through 2025.
Cologuard has sponsored the event at Omni Tucson National for the past two years. Its previous agreement would have expired after next year’s event.
“The PGA Tour has a long and storied history in Tucson, and we are excited to continue building on that great foundation with today’s Cologuard Classic extension announcement,” PGA Tour champions president Miller Brady said in a statement.
“Exact Sciences has been a tremendous title sponsor over the last two years, and more importantly, a committed partner to such an important cause. By combining their efforts with those of the Conquistadores, we have the perfect springboard from which to make a societal difference through our sport.”
Partnering with the Tucson Conquistadores and The First Tee of Tucson, the event has raised millions of dollars for local charities and youth sports programs. The Champions Tour returned to Tucson in 2015. Cologuard became the title sponsor in November 2017.
Cologuard is a non-invasive colon cancer screening test for adults 45 and older.
Mark O’Meara won the 2019 Cologuard Classic. The 2020 event is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 1.
“The Cologuard Classic has proven to be a significant platform to help raise awareness of colorectal cancer and to drive the vital importance of early detection,” said Mark Stenhouse, president of Cologuard at Exact Sciences. “We are proud to continue our title sponsorship with PGA Tour Champions and look forward to the many opportunities the Cologuard Classic will bring to the great city of Tucson.”