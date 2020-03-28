Tucson's pole sports athletes spin, flip and climb their way to confidence – and maybe the Olympics

Chacon jokes with her gym-junkie husband that unlike his muscles, hers do more than just look good.

Like Chacon, Mirocha relishes the physical strength she’s gained from her time in pole sports, but said that it’s also been both empowering and good for her mental health.

“I’ve never felt so good about my body,” Mirocha said. “I’ve had plenty of therapy.... this is the best supplemental therapy.”

She also likes that pole is a sport for everyone, but admits that it tends to come easier for athletes. Mirocha said that while everyone has their own idea of what pole sports is really about, they’re gradually opening their minds to it.

“Whatever you want to make out of it, you can. You get out of it what you put in,” Mirocha said. “Whatever limitations you feel you have, you can probably get past them and then some.”

Mirocha cherishes the sisterhood she’s found through the sport, saying it “counteracts all the crappy feelings” women have about themselves.

With Kinetic Arts temporarily shuttered and the competition season on hold, Mirocha, Chacon and the rest of the world’s pole athletes have little recourse in the meantime.

“Pole athletes are serious about their training, and I know how hard it is to be away from their beloved sport,” Chacon said. “But I think this postponement will allow everyone to relax, focus on doing their part for their families and communities right now, so they can come back stronger than ever next year.”

