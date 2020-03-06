Tucson's Rillito Racetrack to honor longtime jockey who died after fall during Sunday's race

Rillito Park Racetrack officials will pay tribute Saturday to a longtime jockey who died after falling from his horse during a race.

Richard Gamez, 66, had been racing horses at Rillito for nearly 50 years, a member of a well-known Southern Arizona equestrian family.

Gamez was leading Sunday’s fifth race and headed into the final turn when the horse stumbled and Gamez was unseated and trampled. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Gamez’s death is the first at the track since the 1960s, according to Rillito Park Foundation president Jaye Wells, who said Gamez was “fit as a fiddle” going into the race.

Family members, friends and people who worked with Gamez in the racing industry took the foundation’s Facebook page throughout the week to express their shock and sadness over his death.

“He was the last one to ride my mare the other week. Snug (sic) a beautiful second in the stakes,” Emily Majkrzak said in a post on the the track’s Facebook page. “Now she wil enter again for this weekend’s stakes, without him in body, but there in spirit.”