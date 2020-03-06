You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tucson's Rillito Racetrack to honor longtime jockey who died after fall during Sunday's race
top story
Sports

Tucson's Rillito Racetrack to honor longtime jockey who died after fall during Sunday's race

Richard Gamez

Richard Gamez, 66, was leading in his final race Sunday before his horse stumbled.

 Courtesy of Rillito Park / 2019

Rillito Park Racetrack officials will pay tribute Saturday to a longtime jockey who died after falling from his horse during a race.

Richard Gamez, 66, had been racing horses at Rillito for nearly 50 years, a member of a well-known Southern Arizona equestrian family.

Gamez was leading Sunday’s fifth race and headed into the final turn when the horse stumbled and Gamez was unseated and trampled. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Gamez’s death is the first at the track since the 1960s, according to Rillito Park Foundation president Jaye Wells, who said Gamez was “fit as a fiddle” going into the race.

Family members, friends and people who worked with Gamez in the racing industry took the foundation’s Facebook page throughout the week to express their shock and sadness over his death.

“He was the last one to ride my mare the other week. Snug (sic) a beautiful second in the stakes,” Emily Majkrzak said in a post on the the track’s Facebook page. “Now she wil enter again for this weekend’s stakes, without him in body, but there in spirit.”

Multiple people shared their experiences watching Gamez race, including one man who said he started watching Gamez when he was 12 years old, and a woman who said she’d forever miss seeing his smile as he rode out of the paddock.

The foundation and track will be honoring Gamez during Saturday’s races, with his photo on the cover of the program and a tribute article.

The track’s jockeys have requested a moment of silence for Gamez, after which the track’s trumpeter will play “Amazing Grace” and a riderless horse will take to the track. The tribute is expected to take place at 1:30 p.m., before racing begins, Wells said.

Horsemen are setting up a fund for donations for Gamez’s family and funeral expenses, but details were not available Friday afternoon.

Contact reporter Caitlin Schmidt at cschmidt@tucson.com or 573-4191. Twitter: @caitlincschmidt

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News