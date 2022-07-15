Tucson Saguaros embrace 'bad guys' role as top dog in Pecos League

Life on the road in the Pecos League, an independent professional baseball league launched in 2011, can be grueling.

The schedule mirrors that of an MLB team: games five to six days a week, frequent travel and long stints away from home. However, absent are the amenities of airfare, five-star hotels and steak dinners.

But that hasn’t stopped the Tucson Saguaros from becoming a powerhouse brand in the Pecos League, having won each of the last two championships and in good position to do it a third straight year this season.

Players on the Tucson Saguaros (25-5), the first-place team in the Pacific Division, carpool together to different parts of California where many of their road games are held, often squeezing in four per vehicle.

“During spring training in California, we had to bring all of our luggage with us in the car so that was a tough fit,” laughed Saguaros first baseman Brock Ephan. “But now during the season it’s a little easier.”

And the Saguaros are on the road a lot, more than most in the Pecos League. Tucson played nine games between July 3-12, all on the road. It won all nine.

“We’re the bad guys,” third-year coach Sean McNeill said. “We’re on the road a bunch and we like to ruin the other team’s days and their fans’ days when we go play at their home field.”

Tucson plays any Thursday and Friday home games at Kino Stadium, but the Sun Belt Collegiate League plays at the stadium most other days. Wanting to find more ways to play games close to home, the Saguaros were able to secure four home games to be played at the historic War Memorial Stadium in Nogales.

The team has already played three of its four in Nogales, with the final one set for July 23.

“It’s a nice field,” McNeil said. “They have a really good reputation down there for baseball and they also keep their field in great shape.”

The members of the league-leading Saguaros come from all over the country — only two players on the current roster are Tucson natives. Ephan, who leads the team with 10 home runs, is from Kauai, Hawaii.

The roster is made up of players from New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Texas and more. It’s been up to McNeill — who grew up near New Jersey and previously played in the Pecos League — to scout and sign players for the independent pro league.

“All credit goes to Sean, ultimately,” said Ephan on how he got to Tucson.

Ephan and the rest of the players live with host families during the three-month Pecos League which is played every summer. These host families open up their houses for players to stay at during the brief times the players are back in Tucson for a homestand and have become an integral part of the club.

“They do it out of the kindness of their heart,” McNeill said. “A place for our guys to shower and lay their head at night … they’re like an adopted son.”

Some families have become repeat hosts over the years as they’ve established a connection with McNeill.

“It means a lot to have hosts like that,” Ephan said. “Coming back from the road it’s huge, especially for my mental well-being.”

On the field, the Saguaros are winding down another successful regular season with three more weeks of play before the league tournament starts in August. The Saguaros know they’ll be challenged for a third straight championship, but feel prepared for the grind ahead.

“Now we're kind of getting in the groove of things,” Ephan said. “Everything feels like it’s going in the right direction.”