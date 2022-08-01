Tucson Saguaros to open Pecos League playoffs this week with series at Kino Stadium

Arizona Daily Star
The top-seeded Tucson Saguaros will open up Pecos League playoffs this week with two (and possibly three) home games at Kino Stadium.
The Saguaros will play the Bakersfield Train Robbers in a best-of-three, first-round series that begins Thursday at 7 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., with the third game, if necessary, slated for Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets cost between $7.50-$15 and can be purchased by at
SaguarosBaseball.com. Tucson (34-8) has won 12 of its 14 home games this season. They enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of the Pecos League's Pacific Division.
The Saguaros are led offensively by Brock Ephan, who has 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. A native of Kauai and former Yavapai College and Lewis-Clark State College slugger, Ephan is is hitting .429 — ahead of Saguaros teammates Kendon Strachan (.397), Brandon Bradshaw (.389) and Steve Joyner (.366). Former Fresno Pacific University pitcher Tyler Rumbaugh (3-1, 3.92 ERA) and ex-Mercyhurst University hurler Hunter Treece (4-2, 2.85) anchor a Saguaros pitching staff that leads the Pecos League with a 4.42 team ERA.
The Saguaros are trying to win their third consecutive Pecos League championship. They swept the Salina Stockade in the best-of-three finals in 2020, and won last year's title against the Roswell Invaders in a winner-take-all Game 3.
Thursday
• What: Pecos League playoffs, first round: Bakersfield Train Robbers at Saguaros (best-of-three series)
•
When: 7 p.m.
•
Where: Kino Stadium
•
Tickets: SaguarosBaseball.com
Photos: Tucson Saguaros minor league baseball team
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros catcher Mike Hernandez takes batting practice as the storm clouds roll in over War Memorial Stadium, Nogales, Ariz., July 2, 2022, just before the rains washed out both of the games of a scheduled double header against Wasco. The Saguaros are splitting their home slate this year between Tucson's Veterans Memorial Stadium and War Memorial Stadium in Nogales.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Wasco's Brody Perkes (19) looks up to the ump as Saguaros catcher Mike Hernandez (35) tags him out on a double steal attempt in the sixth inning of their Pecos League baseball game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022. The Pecos League is an independent minor league, and one of the lower rungs on the professional ladder, with teams throughout the southwest.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros centerfielder Steve Joyner waits outside Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium with his teammates for the gates to be opened after lighting in the area delayed the start of the night's game against Wasco, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022. The Saguaros, the defending champs, are currently tied for most Pecos League championships with three titles.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros starting pitcher Frank Dickson walks past a puddle from the afternoon storms as the team gathers for their game against Wasco at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
In the stairways of Kino Memorial Stadium, Saguaros players find ways to kill the time waiting out a lightning delay that held up the start of their game against Wasco, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022. First pitch was delayed by almost two hours due to the weather.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros' Richard Ware, left, and Brock Ephan play a game of wallball waiting to get into Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium for their Pecos League game against Wasco, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros' third baseman EJ Taylor writes the names of friends and loved ones on his wrist tape just before first pitch against Wasco in a Pecos League baseball game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros' starter, lefty Franks Dickson, tosses a strike to Wasco's lead off batter for a strike the fifth inning of their Pecos League baseball game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Manager Sean McNeil is last man out of the dugout as the lights begin turning off automatically ending the night in the sixth inning and the Saguaros up 9-4 against Wasco in their Pecos League baseball game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros' second baseman Patrick Music (21) can't believe Wasco's Christian Thorpe (15) is safe stealing second in the fifth inning of their Pecos League baseball game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
A trash can of well-warn balls waits outside Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium for the Saguaros' game against Wasco, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros' catcher Mike Hernandez (35) and the rest of the team get dressed in the dugout hurrying to get ready for the late start against Wasco for a Pecos League baseball game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022. The players have no access to the clubhouse and have to provide their own transportation to games.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros' outfielder Chris Iazzetta, left, his girlfriend Danielle Foye and pitcher Hunter Treece while away a rain delay in the upper reaches of War Memorial Stadium, Nogales, Ariz., July 2, 2022. A constant light rain washed out both of the games of the Saguaros' scheduled double header against Wasco.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Saguaros' infielder Rod Dobbs tosses a football to himself as the team whiles away a weather delay in the dugout at War Memorial Stadium, Nogales, Ariz., June 30, 2022. The afternoon monsoon storms washed out the Pecos League double header against Wasco.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
June White gets an autograph from Saguaros' outfielder Steve Joyner during a weather delay on the team's first game of a double header against Wasco at War Memorial Stadium, Nogales, Ariz., June 30, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
The White family has the grandstand practically to themselves as a constant rain holds up the start of the Saguaros' first game against Wasco for a Pecos League double header at War Memorial Stadium, Nogales, Ariz., June 30, 2022. Both games were eventually called off due to the weather.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Monterey Amberjacks
Saguaro's shortstop Richard Ware (11) gets in a few tosses to his backhand in the final moments before the he and the rest of the starters head out of the dugout for the start of the game against Monterey for a Pecos League game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Monterey Amberjacks
Saguaro's head coach Sean McNeill offers some advice to batter Kendon Strachan (32) after he took a foul ball to a tender area in an at bat against Monterey at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Monterey Amberjacks
Saguaro's second baseman Chris Caffrey (44) puts the tag on Monterey's Jordan Anderson (3) foiling a steal attempt in the fourth inning of their Pecos League game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Monterey Amberjacks
Saguaro's Brandon Bradshaw (41) turns from the plate after chasing a pitch in the dirt to strike out against Monterey in the fifth inning of their Pecos League game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
080222-tuc-spt-saguaros-p1
Saguaros third baseman Brock Ephan hit 14 home runs and drove in 40 runs during the regular season.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Monterey Amberjacks
Monterey's first and second basemen get tangled up chasing a pop fly down the right field line by Saguaro's BJ Minarcin (17) in the sixth inning of their Pecos League game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Monterey Amberjacks
Saguaro's Kendon Strachan (32) takes a second before stepping into the box against Monterey in the sixth inning of their Pecos League game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Monterey Amberjacks
Saguaro's head coach Sean McNeill counts out the cash donated during the game from the fans to be split with the night's outstanding players after a 5-2 win against Monterey in their Pecos League game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., July 14, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Saguaros vs Wasco Reserve
Players for Wasco Reserve play a round of keepsie-uppsie outside Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium as the weather delays first pitch against the Tucson Saguaros for a Pecos League baseball game, Tucson, Ariz., June 30, 2022. Lightning in the area pushed the start time of the game back almost two hours on the night.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!