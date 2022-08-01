 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON SAGUAROS

Tucson Saguaros to open Pecos League playoffs this week with series at Kino Stadium

  • Updated

Saguaros third baseman Brock Ephan hit 14 home runs and drove in 40 runs during the regular season.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The top-seeded Tucson Saguaros will open up Pecos League playoffs this week with two (and possibly three) home games at Kino Stadium.

The Saguaros will play the Bakersfield Train Robbers in a best-of-three, first-round series that begins Thursday at 7 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m., with the third game, if necessary, slated for Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets cost between $7.50-$15 and can be purchased by at SaguarosBaseball.com. Tucson (34-8) has won 12 of its 14 home games this season. They enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of the Pecos League's Pacific Division.

The Saguaros are led offensively by Brock Ephan, who has 14 home runs and 40 RBIs. A native of Kauai and former Yavapai College and Lewis-Clark State College slugger, Ephan is is hitting .429 — ahead of Saguaros teammates Kendon Strachan (.397), Brandon Bradshaw (.389) and Steve Joyner (.366). Former Fresno Pacific University pitcher Tyler Rumbaugh (3-1, 3.92 ERA) and ex-Mercyhurst University hurler Hunter Treece (4-2, 2.85) anchor a Saguaros pitching staff that leads the Pecos League with a 4.42 team ERA.

The Saguaros are trying to win their third consecutive Pecos League championship. They swept the Salina Stockade in the best-of-three finals in 2020, and won last year's title against the Roswell Invaders in a winner-take-all Game 3.

