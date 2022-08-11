 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON SAGUAROS

Tucson Saguaros will host Pecos League finals with a chance to win third straight championship

  • Updated

Saguaros' John Kea (40) pitches in relief against Bakersfield in the seventh inning for their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Saguaros will attempt to win their third consecutive Pecos League title this weekend, when they host either the Roswell Invaders or the Trinidad Triggers in the best-of-three championship series.

The championship series will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kino Stadium. The teams will Game 2 on Sunday night, with a winner-take-all Game 3, if necessary, booked for Monday.

Tucson won the Pacific Division title on Tuesday, beating the San Rafael Pacifics 5-4 in California. The Saguaros took a 5-1 lead thank in part to another home run from star third baseman Brock Ephan, who finished with a pair of RBIs. Patrick Music and Mike Hernandez finished with two hits apiece, with Hernandez adding an RBI.

Hunter Treece pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking five and striking out four. Closer Brendon Rodriguez allowed the tying run to reach base in the ninth, but struck out three Pacifics to secure a spot in the championship series.

Roswell and Trinidad will play their winner-take-all semifinal game on Thursday night.

