Tucson Saguaros will host Roswell Invaders tonight in Game 1 of Pecos League finals

Arizona Daily Star
The Tucson Saguaros will attempt to win their third consecutive Pecos League title this weekend, when they host the Roswell Invaders in the best-of-three championship series.
The championship series, a rematch of last year's finals, will begin Saturday at 7 p.m. at Kino Stadium. The teams will Game 2 on Sunday night, with a winner-take-all Game 3, if necessary, booked for Monday.
Tucson won the Pacific Division title on Tuesday, beating the San Rafael Pacifics 5-4 in California. The Saguaros took a 5-1 lead thank in part to another home run from star third baseman Brock Ephan, who finished with a pair of RBIs. Patrick Music and Mike Hernandez finished with two hits apiece, with Hernandez adding an RBI.
Hunter Treece pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while walking five and striking out four. Closer Brendon Rodriguez allowed the tying run to reach base in the ninth, but struck out three Pacifics to secure a spot in the championship series.
Roswell beat the Trinidad Triggers 7-5 on Thursday night to capture the Mountain Division title.
Photos: Tucson Saguaros sweep Bakersfield with a 6-4 win in Game 2 of the Pecos League playoffs
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Bakersfield's Jamie Carey (3) heads to the dugout as the Tucson Saguaros celebrate a come from behind 6-4 win to eliminate the Train Robbers two games to none in game two of their Pecos League playoff best of three series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' centerfielder Steve Joyner (12) charges in to snare a sinking liner by Bakersfield's Daryl Donerson (2) in the third inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' catcher Caden Ledbetter (36) slaps a sweeping tag on Bakersfield's Adam Mathias (13) nailing him at the plate in the fifth inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022. Bakersfield's Luke Kelley (16) dropped a blooper in the shallow right field gap that centerfielder Steve Joyner couldn't run down to score a run before Mathias was thrown out by right fielder Kendon Strachan.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' left fielder BJ Minarcin (17) has to get low to handle a sinking liner by Bakersfield's Daryl Donerson (2)) in the first inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Bakersfield's centerfielder Daryl Donerson (2), left, and right fielder Alex Cornell (12) narrowly avoid a collision bringing down a long fly ball from Saguaros' BJ Minarcin (17) in the first inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' Blake Garrett (48) shatters his bat grounding out to third against Bakersfield in the third inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' centerfielder Steve Joyner (12) just misses grabbing a looping RBI liner into no-man's land by Bakersfield's Luke Kelley (16) in the fifth inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' Patrick Music (21) just beats the tag from Bakersfield's second baseman Jamie Carey (3) for a stolen base in game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Bakersfield's right fielder Alex Cornell (12) goes sprawling but just misses a Saguaro fly ball that dropped foul in the fifth inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Bakersfield's shortstop Joe Curcio (24) can't believe Saguaros' Patrick Music (21) safely stretched a single into a double in the sixth inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' Brock Ephan (50) shatters his bat fighting off pitch against Bakersfield in the eighth inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022. Ephan eventually worked a walk out of his plate appearance.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' third baseman Brock Ephan (50) stretches out to snare a pop-up by Bakersfield's Jamie Carey (3) on a sacrifice bunt attempt that ended up being a double play in the seventh inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Bakersfield's Adam Mathias (13) reacts as he's called out at home trying to score the second run on an RBI hit from Luke Kelley (16) in the fifth inning of game two of their Pecos League playoff series against the Saguaros at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 5, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Photos: Tucson Saguaros open Pecos League playoffs with 13-4 win against Train Robbers
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaro's Steve Joyner (12) slides into second as Bakersfield's second baseman Jamie Carey (3) goes sprawling to knock down the errant throw in the first inning of their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022. The Saguaros opened the best of three series with a 13-4 win.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' second baseman Patrick Music (21) flips to first baseman Chris Caffrey (44) to retire Bakersfield's Jamie Carey (3) on a slow roller to the gap in to end the Train Robbers' half of the third inning of their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' Kendon Strachan (32) watches his hit clear the right field fence for a two RBI homer, his second homer of the night, for a 7-0 lead against Bakersfield in the fifth inning for their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' Mike Hernandez (35) warms up as the sun sets over Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium as the team prepares to face Bakersfield in the first round of the Pecos League playoffs, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' starting catcher Caden Ledbetter (36) stands with his team as the national anthem is played before the first pitch of the opening game of the Pecos League playoffs against Bakersfield at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' shortstop Sadler Goodwin (31) can't quite reach a shot back up the middle from Bakersfield's Joe Riddle (14) in the second inning for their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' second baseman Patrick Music (21) twists his way under the ball after ranging into right field to track down a blooper into no man's land by Bakersfield's Omar Ortiz (7) in the fourth inning for their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' starter Frank Dickson IV (30) throws against Bakersfield in their 113-4 win to open the Pecos League playoff series at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Bakersfield's second baseman Jamie Carey (3) crashes to the turf in front of right fielder Alex Cornell as the two can't get to looping fly ball down the line by Saguaros' Caden Ledbetter (36) for a single in the fifth inning for their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Bakersfield's third baseman Christian Harrington (8) gets the throw a second too late to stop Saguaros' Patrick Music (21) from advancing from first on an RBI single from Clayton Stephens (47) in the sixth inning for their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' John Kea (40) pitches in relief against Bakersfield in the seventh inning for their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Tucson Saguaros vs Bakersfield Train Robbers
Saguaros' first baseman Chris Caffrey (44) ranges to his right to snare a grounder and throw out Bakersfield's Adam Mathias (13) to lead off the Train Robber eighth inning of their Pecos League playoff game at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., August 4, 2022.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!