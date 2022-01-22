Tucson Senior Olympic Festival returns after pandemic layoff

All athletes must be 50 years old or older to compete. The competition levels are separated into different age brackets, each spanning five years. There are men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions depending on the sport.

Mele Ferreira, the festival supervisor, said he’s consistently amazed by some of the performances. Most participants are either in their 50s or 60s, though this year’s competition and ones in the past have had several participants in their 80s and even 90s.

This year’s competition includes athletes from both the United States and abroad. There are a few competitors from Canada and one from England.

“They may not be as agile as they used to be, but you can tell some of these guys are true athletes in their own sport,” Ferreira, 52, said. Volleyball participants in their upper 80s are “still diving for the ball; that’s incredible,” Ferreira added.

Their oldest participant this year competed in the bowling tournament, and “I believe was a 96-year-old man,” Stubbins said.