Year one for the Tucson Sugar Skulls is starting to take shape. While Tucson's Indoor Football League team is still putting together a roster, the Sugar Skulls released their inaugural 2019 schedule early Monday afternoon.
Over a 16-week season, the Sugar Skulls will play 14 games, seven at Tucson Convention Center and seven on the road along with two bye weeks.
Tucson's season opener will be on the road against the other IFL expansion club, the San Diego Strike Force Sunday, March 3 at 4 p.m.. The home opener will be the following week against the Bismarck Bucks of North Dakota on Sunday, March 10 at 3 p.m.
Sugar Skulls owner and four-time Arena Bowl champion Kevin Guy will enter his 12th season as the head coach of the Arizona Rattlers, a team that will play against Tucson four times in 2019 with all of the contests split between Phoenix and the Old Pueblo. The Sugar Skulls will also play San Diego four times during the season.
Tucson will also host defending IFL champions Iowa Barnstormers on Saturday, April 27 at 6 p.m. Ticket information is currently available on tucsonsugarskulls.com.
Here is a complete look at the Tucson Sugar Skulls' schedule:
- Sunday, March 3, 4 p.m.: San Diego Strike Force (Away)
- Sunday, March 10, 3 p.m.: Bismarck Bucks (Home)
- Saturday, March 16, 6 p.m.: Arizona Rattlers (Away)
- Saturday, March 23: Bye
- Sunday, March 31, 3 p.m.: San Diego Strike Force (Home)
- Saturday, April 6, 5 p.m.: Nebraska Danger (Away)
- Sunday, April 14, 3 p.m.: Arizona Rattlers (Home)
- Saturday, April 20, 5 p.m.: Quad City Steamwheelers (Away)
- Saturday, April 27, 6 p.m.: Iowa Barnstormers (Home)
- Saturday, May 4, 6 p.m.: San Diego Strike Force (Home)
- TBA: San Diego Strike Force (Away)
- Saturday, May 18, 4 p.m.: Bismarck Bucks (Away)
- Saturday, May 25, 6 p.m.: Arizona Rattlers (Home)
- Saturday, June 1: Bye
- Sunday, June 9, 3 p.m.: Arizona Rattlers (Away)
- Saturday, June 15, 6 p.m.: Quad City Steamwheelers (Home)