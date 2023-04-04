The Hurtis Chinn era for the Tucson Sugar Skulls began with a victory on Monday, when the Old Pueblo's IFL team routed the San Diego Strike Force 35-16 at Pechanga Arena.

Chinn, the Sugar Skulls' third head coach since the inaugural season in 2019, took over for the fired Dixie Wooten, who was also the franchise's general manager. Chinn previously served as the Sugar Skulls' offensive coordinator during the 2019 and '22 seasons.

Tucson led San Diego 28-3 at halftime, after a pair of touchdowns from All-IFL running back Mike Jones and former IFL Rookie of the Year Ramone Atkins, who signed with the Sugar Skulls after one season with the Duke City Gladiators.

Former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Rashie Hodge recorded an interception in the first half of Tucson's season-opening win.