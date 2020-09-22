Tucson Sugar Skulls give head coach, GM Dixie Wooten a two-year extension

Dixie Wooten, head coach and general manager of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, received a two-year contract extension that will expire following the 2022 Indoor Football League season.

Wooten, who replaced Marcus Coleman after the franchise's inaugural season in in 2019, previously coached the Iowa Barnstormers and led them to the team's first-ever United Bowl Championship in '18.

"We are happy and excited to have Dixie back as our Head Coach and General Manager for the 2021 and 2022 seasons," Sugar Skulls team owner Cathy Guy said in a news release. "Dixie’s commitment to our organization, his winning track record, and his ability to put a great product on the field is very fortuitous for our organization."

In 2019, the Barnstormers posted a 12-2 record under Wooten's direction, including a thrilling come-from-behind win over the Sugar Skulls at Tucson Arena. Since joining the Sugar Skulls in 2020, Wooten brought over several of his Barnstormer players, including IFL MVP quarterback Daquan Neal.

"I'm excited to return back to Tucson. This is the season the Sugar Skulls will be in the running to win it all. Tucson will be an organization that's a household name and we will work hard as can be to make that a reality," said Wooten. "We have strong ownership, a great front office, a great coaching staff and we will have great players. Our motto is 'championship or wasted season.'"

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.