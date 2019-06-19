After rushing for a season-high 116 yards and three touchdowns in the most crucial game of the inaugural year, Tucson Sugar Skulls running back Mike Jones received Indoor Football League Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Jones not only led Tucson in rushing during last week's 55-50 win over Quad City, he also rushed for more yards than the Steamwheelers, who had 63 yards. Saturday was Jones' first 100-yard game since the April 27 loss to the Iowa Barnstormers.
Jones leads the IFL in rushing yards per game (59.3) and has 21 touchdowns this season.
The sixth-seeded Sugar Skulls will travel to South Dakota to face the No. 3 Sioux Falls Storm Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.