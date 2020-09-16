 Skip to main content
Tucson Sugar Skulls re-sign All-IFL RB Mike Jones

Sugar Skulls running back Mike Jones finds just enough space to squeeze down the sideline and score against the Barnstormers during the fourth quarter at the Tucson Arena, Saturday, April 27, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Running back Mike Jones, the Indoor Football League's top rusher from 2019, has re-signed with the Tucson Sugar Skulls for the '21 season on Wednesday. 

The All-IFL running back accounted for 711 yards and 25 touchdowns in his rookie season in 2019. Jones also received All-IFL First Team honors following his breakout year in the franchise's inaugural season. 

Although teams don't begin training camp until February, Tucson has signed 10 players to its roster. 

Here's who the Sugar Skulls have signed for the '21 season: 

  • Cam Gaddis, DB (Pima College)
  • Robert Metz, DL (Dixie State)
  • Paul Harris, RB (Hawaii)
  • Marquise Irvin, WR (Mercer)
  • Daniel Bowen, K (St. Bonaventure)
  • Justin Wyatt, DB (Troy)
  • Pat Porter, DB (Washington State)
  • TT Barber, LB (Middle Tennessee State)
  • Jajuan Harley, DB (Middle Tennessee State)
  • Mike Jones, RB, (Bethune-Cookman)

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

