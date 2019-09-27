Dixie Wooten has been proactive ever since he stepped foot in Tucson.
Just a week after Wooten was hired by the Sugar Skulls, Tucson’s professional indoor football team, the team announced Friday morning the addition of the first five players signed for the 2020 season: Tucson native and former Canyon del Oro standout Robert Metz, running back Mike Jones, wide receiver and return specialist Jeremiah Harris, safety Jajuan Harley and quarterback Johnny McCrary.
Metz, Jones and Harris were Sugar Skulls in the inaugural season earlier this year. Jones, a 2019 All-IFL selection, rushed for 711 yards, which was second in the league, and 21 touchdowns.
“Mike is one of the best running backs I’ve seen in the IFL,” Wooten said in a press release. “He’s big, quick, fast, and is very strong with great hands. Getting him back gives us one of the best players in the league.”
Last season, Metz moved from linebacker to defensive end, Wooten hinted a potential return for the Tucsonan to his old position.
“Metz is the type of player I want at linebacker,” Wooten said. “He’s smart, physical, and a leader on the field and in the community. In the indoor game your defense starts with the middle and Metz will do a good job controlling it.”
When Wooten was the head coach for the Iowa Barnstormers last season, Harley, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety was the team captain. He formerly played for Florida State in college before transferring to Middle Tennessee State. McCrary is a 6-4, 218-pound quarterback who earned SEC freshman of the week honors at Vanderbilt in 2014.
Some other notable Sugar Skulls from last season that could return who played under Wooten in Iowa: linebacker Zach Allen, defensive tackle Keith Jones Jr. and cornerback Dee Maggitt.
The 2020 IFL schedule is expected to be released within the next two weeks.