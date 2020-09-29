Tucson Sugar Skulls sign former Pima Aztec Keith Brigham for 2021 season

Tucson's Indoor Football League team added another piece to its 2021 roster on Tuesday when the Sugar Skulls signed defensive lineman Keith Brigham.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 285-pound Brigham, an Illinois native, played one season in Tucson at Pima College for the 2017 season and received All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCC) Second Team honors. Before his time at Pima, he played one season at Illinois State.

Welcome back to the desert, DL Keith Brigham!🌵Once a Tucson football player, always a Tucson football player!🏈The journey continues for @Keith_brigham: @RedbirdFB➡️Pima Community College➡️@MemphisFB🔄back to Tucson! pic.twitter.com/tsJXBiPDl0 — Tucson Sugar Skulls (@sugarskullsfb) September 29, 2020

After his lone junior-college season in Tucson, Brigham then transferred to Memphis and played two seasons for the Tigers.