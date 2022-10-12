Tucson Sugar Skulls sign IFL Rookie of the Year Ramone Atkins

The Tucson Sugar Skulls will not only have a new coach this season. They'll have a new quarterback in 2023, too.

Tucson announced the addition of quarterback Ramone Atkins, the 2022 IFL Rookie of the Year. Atkins joins new head coach Hurtis Chinn — the Sugar Skulls' former offensive coordinator who replaced three-year head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten — after passing for 2,169 yards, 50 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Duke City Gladiators. Atkins finished fourth in the IFL in passing yards this season.

The 6-foot-2-inch Atkins will replace Sugar Skulls star quarterback Daquan Neal, who recently signed with the USFL's New Jersey Generals. Under Chinn's tutelage, Neal finished second in the IFL with 2,342 yards, 50 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Atkins played his first season in the IFL this past season after a collegiate career at New Mexico Highlands University. Atkins joins All-IFL running back Mike Jones as players signed to the Sugar Skulls' 2023 roster.

The IFL also announced on Wednesday a "wide-ranging player personnel partnership" with the revamped XFL, which is set to relaunch in 2023 under new ownership. Along with organizing joint tryouts, the two leagues will exchange game film and work in sync to transfer players.