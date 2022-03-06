Tucsonan Alex Bowman wins Vegas NASCAR race in OT

Larson, the defending Las Vegas winner and winner last week in California, chose the outside line for the restart with Bowman on his inside. The two were in a drag race over the final two laps and Bowman only got significant as he closed in on the checkered flag.

Bowman, who led three times for 16 laps, beat Larson to the finish line by 0.178 seconds.

“This thing was so fast all day. Never had the track position we needed to show it,” said Bowman, who credited crew chief Greg Ives for the two-tire call. “What a call by Greg Ives. Obviously it paid off."

Ross Chastain finished third for TrackHouse Racing and a podium sweep for Chevrolet. Chastain, who had led just 75 laps over 117 previous starts, led a race-high 83 laps.

Busch finished fourth in a backup Toyota after crashing in Saturday morning practice when his tire went flat. The wreck destroyed his car and because backups are in short supply at the start of NASCAR's rollout of the Next Gen model, the only option JGR had was a “parts car” not meant for competition.

Byron was fifth to give Hendrick three drivers in the top five and Aric Almirola was sixth and the highest-finishing Ford. Almirola is the only driver to finish inside the top-10 through NASCAR's first three races of the season.