Tucsonan runs marathons in all 50 states, joining elite group

"That was a lot of fun," Richter said.

Ricther began training for her first marathon as part of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's "Team in Training." She completed her first marathon in San Francisco in October 2006, and shortly after she completed her second in Phoenix.

Richter decided to try her luck, entering the lottery for a spot in the New York City Marathon.

"I got (a spot) on my first attempt," Richter said. "So I went and did it."

A friend also got a spot, and they traveled to New York City together. By that time, she'd completed marathons in three states; a friend then told her about the 50 State Marathon Club.

"I thought, if hundreds of people do this every year, that can be my life goal," Richter said. "I must have been 34 or 35, so I said I'd try to do 50 by the time I was 50."

So she got to work, "plugging away at it" and running a couple or races every year. She completed her 50th marathon seven months before her 50th birthday.

Richter's favorite? The Marine Corps Marathon, which begins and ends in Virginia, but traverses through Washington D.C.