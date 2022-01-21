Tucson's Anthony Birchak, Phoenix's Jimmy House highlight Saturday's Bullpen Submission Series event

Birchak doesn’t take issue with points-based jiujitsu that is common in tournaments — he teaches it at his academy for students who practice the martial art for sport. However, he said he prefers combat jiujitsu because fighters have to focus more on their defensive strategy, instead of focusing on scoring points.

“Sport jiujitsu is just not the same as self-defense jiujitsu. If someone breaks into your home, you’re not going to take them down and pass their guard and be like ‘OK, my guy, I’m up five points and now you have to leave,’” Birchak said. “Combat jiujitsu makes people use jiujitsu for its primary operating function, which is self-defense.”

While Birchak is excited to compete in the tournament, he said he is equally thrilled to watch the Brazilian jiu-jitsu main event featuring 2019 Pan American Games bronze medalist and recent Bellator MMA signee Pat Downey against Phoenix’s Jimmy House, who won gold at the 2017 American Grappling Federation Phoenix Championships.