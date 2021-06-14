Tucson's Delaney Schnell wins 10-meter platform, will represent United States in two events at Olympics

Tucson's Delaney Schnell won the 10-meter platform diving event at Sunday United States Olympic Trials, securing a second berth in this summer's Olympics.

Schnell, a Tucson High and UA graduate, won the women's platform with 1,021.90 points to earn her second berth for Tokyo. Earlier, she and partner Jessica Parratto qualified first in 10-meter synchro. Parratto finished fourth in individual platform.

Katrina Young, a 2016 Olympian, earned the second spot by taking second at 984.70.

Laura Wilkinson, the 2000 Olympic champion, finished 10th of 12 divers in the final. The 43-year-old mother of four had first retired in 2008 after her third games. Her victory in Sydney is the last by an American woman in the games.