 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson's Delaney Schnell wins 10-meter platform, will represent United States in two events at Olympics

Tucson's Delaney Schnell wins 10-meter platform, will represent United States in two events at Olympics

Tucson's Delaney Schnell won the 10-meter platform diving event at Sunday United States Olympic Trials, securing a second berth in this summer's Olympics.

Schnell, a Tucson High and UA graduate, won the women's platform with 1,021.90 points to earn her second berth for Tokyo. Earlier, she and partner Jessica Parratto qualified first in 10-meter synchro. Parratto finished fourth in individual platform.

Katrina Young, a 2016 Olympian, earned the second spot by taking second at 984.70.

Laura Wilkinson, the 2000 Olympic champion, finished 10th of 12 divers in the final. The 43-year-old mother of four had first retired in 2008 after her third games. Her victory in Sydney is the last by an American woman in the games.

Delaney Schnell

Delaney Schnell

 Arizona athletics
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Today's strikeout props between Mets and Cubs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News