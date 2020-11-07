Tucson's Jennifer Parker was born to train horses — and their owners — in precise sport of dressage

“I love to see the owners make the progress with the horse, as much if not more so as when I come in and do a really good test at a show,” Parker said. “I have found over the years for it to be more fulfilling for me to see my students have success.”

Two of her young students have competed in the North American Youth Championships in dressage. Two years ago, Parker attended the U.S. Dressage Finals in Lexington, Kentucky, after one of her adult students qualified to compete.

“That was a blast,” Parker said of the trip. “I have a really strong competitive streak. I like to show and I like to do well. I love when someone is struggling with a new concept or a new movement and they get it and you can see just everything fall into place, both mentally and physically.”

She also loves the camaraderie at the barn, which has attracted a strong group of well-educated, diverse women that Parker calls her “Agape Tribe.” They get together outside of the barn for a cooking club and to talk about life.

“I’ve never been good at keeping clients as only clients,” Parker said. “They’re all extended family.”

Willow Woods’ owner, Lynn Boice, started out as one of Parker’s clients. Boice found herself drawn to the meticulous sport for a variety of reasons.