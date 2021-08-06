Tucson's largest youth football and cheer league returns to play after pandemic-related hiatus

Meanwhile, a Feb. 14 letter from the Cowboys said that TYFSF officials contacted schools and parks to say, falsely, that the association did not have insurance "and that they would be wise not to give us field space."

The email said the association had the same insurance it always had, and that TYFSF was trying to undermine organizations that were trying to play during the pandemic.

"There is severe favoritism being played in their decisions, and the 'good-ole-boy' system is prevalent and painfully obvious," the email said.

Holt said none of that happened, and there's no favoritism on his or the league's end. He said every association is independently run and the presidents vote on everything. The league simply manages.

"When I leave, they’ll all come back," Holt said. "It’s me, it’s a personal thing with me. They don’t like being told they have to do things."

'We'll try to make it happen'

Holt said he has no hard feelings toward the associations that left during the pandemic.