Tucson's 'Martial Arts Woman' shares her voice, others' stories on popular podcast

Harkins conducts her interviews via Skype using a simple earpiece and her iPhone, and edits them later on her computer. At first, she aimed to conduct three interviews a week. Now, a few months after the podcast’s debut, she records one interview per weekend.

“I wanted women to have a platform to share their insights and their stories about what is still such a male-dominated sport,” Harkins said. “It’s a celebration of the martial art woman, but they can talk about anything they want.”

Harkins says her list of potential subjects is endless because there’s a whole world full of women practicing martial arts. She has already interviewed women from Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.

“For me, martial arts is not as much about me as much as it’s about how I can help other people empower themselves,” Harkins said. “That’s my whole goal in podcasting.”

She has also interviewed Tucsonans, including Rebecca Knight, who owns a martial arts studio with her husband. Knight told Harkins how she was raised in a religious cult in Mexico. When she broke free and moved to the U.S., it was a shock to Knight’s system.

“She’s pushed through and learned how to be a martial arts woman,” Harkins said.