Tucson's parks, rec leagues slowly getting back into the swing of things

“We have to wait on them to get clearance to play first,” Sierra said. “Everything is still sort of on hold.”

Despite the scheduled plans to begin play at the end of June, Sierra said that opinions on restarting the league are “divided” both among board members and league participants.

She said that a lot of teams have been eager to resume play since the stay-at-home order expired, while others have expressed that they may not play in the summer season and could wait until the fall league begins.

Of the league’s six board members, Sierra said that “two or three of them are reluctant to begin play again.”

Tucson Indoor Sports Center

TISC has already opened up its doors again, and a handful of leagues resumed play. The sports center hosted a Memorial Day indoor rollerblade hockey tournament with participants ranging from youths under 10 to adult leagues.

The TISC has also been offering instructional classes during the week, and it plans to launch a new “elite” division to the indoor hockey league in June.