Tucson's teenage MMA prodigy takes down barriers, opponents

Jamie Ledbetter sits outside a fighting cage at her northside MMA gym surrounded by medals, belts and banners exalting the mostly male fighters with whom she trains, and explains how she fills her days.

She’s involved with the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) Robotics Competition through Sonoran Science Academy (SSA), where she is a junior.

Her passions are STEM and MMA. There are training sessions at APEX and NAGA fights and team T-REX and NHS, and, well …

“Everything is an acronym,” she says.

Ledbetter, 16, is much more than a fighter and a future engineer. She carries a 4.7 GPA and ranks at the top of her class. She’s also involved in student government and in math and robotics clubs that compete at a national level.

At one point last year, Ledbetter ranked in the top-200 in the country for math — and first in Arizona among jiujitsu competitors age 16 and under.

It’s all part of her detailed life plan.

‘She’s made a name for herself here’

Ledbetter moved to Tucson from Dallas with her parents and younger sister in 2009 and started attending SSA, where her love of math and robotics grew.

Her passion for martial arts stemmed from STEM.

Ledbetter, an aspiring engineer, has long told her parents that she wants to attend college out of state. Georgia Tech and MIT are at the top of her list.

Ledbetter’s father, Jimmy, told her that she’d have to learn to defend herself if she was going that far away by herself.