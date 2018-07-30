TV TUESDAY
MLB Giants at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Phillies at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
Rangers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Brewers at Dodgers or Astros at Mariners 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer Manchester United vs. Real Madrid 5 p.m. ESPN2
Tottenham Hotspur vs. AC Milan 5:25 p.m. ESPNEWS
Barcelona vs. AS Roma 7 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Chicago at Dallas 5 p.m. NBA
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB Rangers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)