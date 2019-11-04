TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s Wagner at Seton Hall 4:30 p.m. FS1
Appalachian State at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN
Duke vs. Kansas 5 p.m. ESPN
North Florida at Florida 5 p.m. SEC
UC Riverside at Nebraska 7 p.m. BTN
Alcorn State at DePaul 7 p.m. FS2
Georgia Southern at Auburn 7 p.m. SEC
Virginia Tech at Clemson 7 p.m. ESPNU
Army at Villanova 6:30 p.m. FS1
Saint Mary’s vs. Wisconsin 7 p.m. ESPNU
Fresno State at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12N
Kentucky vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Utah at Nevada 8:30 p.m. CBSS
Florida A&M at USC 9 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA Lakers at Bulls 6 p.m. NBA
NCAA football Kent State at Toledo 5 p.m. CBSS
Ball State at Western Michigan 6 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Bruins at Canadiens 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Coyotes at Flames 7 p.m. FSAZ
Blackhawks at Sharks 8 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s U-17 World Cup round of 16 12:20 p.m. FS2
Soccer, women’s SEC quarterfinal 11 a.m. SEC
SEC quarterfinal 1:30 p.m. SEC
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s Duke vs. Kansas (JIP) 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
Kentucky vs. Michigan State 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Basketball, women’s North Dakota at Arizona 6:30 p.m. 1400-AM
NHL Coyotes at Flames 7 p.m. 1450-AM
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)