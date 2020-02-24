Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Baseball

Stanford at California — 7 p.m., Pac-12N

Basketball, men’s

DePaul at Xavier — 5 p.m., CBSS

Kentucky at Texas A&M — 5 p.m., ESPN

Iowa at Michigan State — 5 p.m., ESPN2

TCU at Iowa State — 5 p.m., ESPNU

Mississippi at Auburn — 5 p.m., SEC

Memphis at SMU — 7 p.m., CBSS

NC State at North Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN

Texas Tech at Oklahoma — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Tulane at Tulsa — 7 p.m., ESPNU

Alabama at Mississippi State — 7 p.m., SEC

Colorado State at San Diego State — 9 p.m., CBSS

San Jose State at Utah State — 9 p.m., ESPN2

Basketball, women’s

Northwestern at Ohio State — 4 p.m., BTN

Purdue at Maryland — 6 p.m., BTN

MLB spring training

Marlins vs. Astros — 11 a.m., MLB

NBA

Bucks at Raptors — 5:30 p.m., TNT

Pelicans at Lakers — 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

Blackhawks at Blues — 6 p.m., NBCS

Panthers at Coyotes — 7 p.m., FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

UEFA: Bayern Munich at Chelsea — 1 p.m., TNT

CONCACAF: FC Motagua at Atlanta — 6 p.m., FS1

CONCACAF: Portmore at Cruz Azul — 8 p.m., FS2

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Kentucky at Texas A&M — 5 p.m., 1490-AM*

NC State at North Carolina — 7 p.m., 1490-AM*

NHL

Panthers at Coyotes — 7 p.m., 1450-AM

Variety

Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

