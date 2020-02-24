Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Baseball
Stanford at California — 7 p.m., Pac-12N
Basketball, men’s
DePaul at Xavier — 5 p.m., CBSS
Kentucky at Texas A&M — 5 p.m., ESPN
Iowa at Michigan State — 5 p.m., ESPN2
TCU at Iowa State — 5 p.m., ESPNU
Mississippi at Auburn — 5 p.m., SEC
Memphis at SMU — 7 p.m., CBSS
NC State at North Carolina — 7 p.m., ESPN
Texas Tech at Oklahoma — 7 p.m., ESPN2
Tulane at Tulsa — 7 p.m., ESPNU
Alabama at Mississippi State — 7 p.m., SEC
Colorado State at San Diego State — 9 p.m., CBSS
San Jose State at Utah State — 9 p.m., ESPN2
Basketball, women’s
Northwestern at Ohio State — 4 p.m., BTN
Purdue at Maryland — 6 p.m., BTN
MLB spring training
Marlins vs. Astros — 11 a.m., MLB
NBA
Bucks at Raptors — 5:30 p.m., TNT
Pelicans at Lakers — 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
Blackhawks at Blues — 6 p.m., NBCS
Panthers at Coyotes — 7 p.m., FSAZ
Soccer, men’s
UEFA: Bayern Munich at Chelsea — 1 p.m., TNT
CONCACAF: FC Motagua at Atlanta — 6 p.m., FS1
CONCACAF: Portmore at Cruz Azul — 8 p.m., FS2
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Kentucky at Texas A&M — 5 p.m., 1490-AM*
NC State at North Carolina — 7 p.m., 1490-AM*
NHL
Panthers at Coyotes — 7 p.m., 1450-AM
Variety
Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)