TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s Purdue at Maryland 4:30 p.m. BTN

St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph’s 4:30 p.m. CBSS

LSU at Kentucky 5 p.m. ESPN

Michigan State at Wisconsin 5 p.m. ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Boston College 5 p.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Texas A&M 5 p.m. SEC

Michigan at Penn State 6:30 p.m. BTN

Butler at St. John’s 6:30 p.m. CBSS

Duke at Louisville 7 p.m. ESPN

Kansas State at Texas 7 p.m. ESPN2

Arkansas at Missouri 7 p.m. ESPNU

Alabama at Mississippi State 7 p.m. SEC

Air Force at UNLV 8:30 p.m. CBSS

San Diego State at Colorado State 9 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Celtics at 76ers 6 p.m. TNT

Jazz at Warriors 8:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Blackhawks at Bruins 5 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Golden Knights 8 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer UEFA: Man. United vs. Paris Saint-Germain 1 p.m. TNT

RADIO TUESDAY

Hockey Tucson at San Jose 8 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA Celtics at 76ers 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles