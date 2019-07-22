TV TUESDAY
Cycling
Tour de France, stage 16 — 4:30 a.m. NBCS
MLB
Yankees at Twins or Athletics at Astros — 5 p.m. MLB
Orioles at D-backs — 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer, men’s
Real Madrid vs. Arsenal — 4 p.m. ESPN
Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid — 6 p.m. ESPN
LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana — 8 p.m. ESPN
WNBA
Seattle at Las Vegas — 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB
Orioles at D-backs — 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)