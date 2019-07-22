TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Cycling

Tour de France, stage 16 — 4:30 a.m. NBCS

MLB

Yankees at Twins or Athletics at Astros — 5 p.m. MLB

Orioles at D-backs — 6:30 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer, men’s

Real Madrid vs. Arsenal — 4 p.m. ESPN

Guadalajara vs. Atletico Madrid — 6 p.m. ESPN

LA Galaxy vs. Tijuana — 8 p.m. ESPN

WNBA

Seattle at Las Vegas — 7 p.m. ESPN2

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Orioles at D-backs — 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

