TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Golf NCAA women’s team quarterfinals 8 a.m. Golf

NCAA women’s team semifinals 1 p.m. Golf

MLB Phillies at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN

Braves at Giants 7 p.m. ESPN

D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Playoffs Bucks at Raptors, Game 4 5:30 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball Florida vs. Texas A&M 7:30 a.m. SEC

Boston College vs. Clemson 8 a.m. FSAZ

Mississippi vs. Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Noon FSAZ

Auburn vs. Tennessee 2:30 p.m. SEC

LSU vs. South Carolina 6 p.m. SEC

NHL Playoffs Blues at Sharks, Game 6 5 p.m. NBCS

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB D-backs at Padres (JIP) 8 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs Bucks at Raptors, Game 4 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish); TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish).

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles