TV TUESDAY
Golf NCAA women’s team quarterfinals 8 a.m. Golf
NCAA women’s team semifinals 1 p.m. Golf
MLB Phillies at Cubs 4 p.m. ESPN
Braves at Giants 7 p.m. ESPN
D-backs at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Playoffs Bucks at Raptors, Game 4 5:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball Florida vs. Texas A&M 7:30 a.m. SEC
Boston College vs. Clemson 8 a.m. FSAZ
Mississippi vs. Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Noon FSAZ
Auburn vs. Tennessee 2:30 p.m. SEC
LSU vs. South Carolina 6 p.m. SEC
NHL Playoffs Blues at Sharks, Game 6 5 p.m. NBCS
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB D-backs at Padres (JIP) 8 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs Bucks at Raptors, Game 4 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) joined in progress
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish); FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish); Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish); NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish); SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish); TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish).