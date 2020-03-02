Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Mississippi State at South Carolina — 4:30 p.m., SEC
Maryland at Rutgers — 5 p.m., BTN
Michigan State at Penn State — 5 p.m., ESPN
Syracuse at Boston College — 5 p.m., ESPN2
Cincinnati at South Florida — 5 p.m., ESPNU
Ohio at Akron — 5:30 p.m., CBSS
Marquette at DePaul — 6 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Alabama — 6:30 p.m., SEC
Purdue at Iowa — 7 p.m., BTN
Tennessee at Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN
Texas at Oklahoma — 7 p.m., ESPN2
West Virginia at Iowa State — 7 p.m., ESPNU
MLB spring
Red Sox vs. Yankees — 11 a.m., ESPN
NBA
Nets at Celtics — 5:30 p.m., TNT
Raptors at Suns — 7 p.m., FSAZ
76ers at Lakers — 8 p.m., TNT
NHL
Bruins at Lightning — 5:30 p.m., NBCS
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Michigan State at Penn State — 5 p.m., 1490-AM*
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)