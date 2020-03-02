Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Mississippi State at South Carolina — 4:30 p.m., SEC

Maryland at Rutgers — 5 p.m., BTN

Michigan State at Penn State — 5 p.m., ESPN

Syracuse at Boston College — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Cincinnati at South Florida — 5 p.m., ESPNU

Ohio at Akron — 5:30 p.m., CBSS

Marquette at DePaul — 6 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Alabama — 6:30 p.m., SEC

Purdue at Iowa — 7 p.m., BTN

Tennessee at Kentucky — 7 p.m., ESPN

Texas at Oklahoma — 7 p.m., ESPN2

West Virginia at Iowa State — 7 p.m., ESPNU

MLB spring

Red Sox vs. Yankees — 11 a.m., ESPN

NBA

Nets at Celtics — 5:30 p.m., TNT

Raptors at Suns — 7 p.m., FSAZ

76ers at Lakers — 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

Bruins at Lightning — 5:30 p.m., NBCS

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Michigan State at Penn State — 5 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

