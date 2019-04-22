TV TUESDAY
MLB D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Cubs or Twins at Astros 5 p.m. MLB
NBA Playoffs Magic at Raptors, Game 5 4 p.m. NBA
Nets at 76ers, Game 5 5 p.m. TNT
Spurs at Nuggets, Game 5 6:30 p.m. NBA
Thunder at Trail Blazers, Game 5 7:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball Missouri State at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
Nebraska at Creighton 5 p.m. CBSS
NHL Playoffs Maple Leafs at Bruins, Game 7 4 p.m. NBCS
Golden Knights at Sharks, Game 7 7 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s German Cup: Leipzig vs. Hamburger 11:30 a.m. ESPNEWS
EPL: Tottenham vs. Brighton 11:40 a.m. NBCS
Softball Illinois at Northwestern 2:30 p.m. BTN
Michigan State at Michigan 4 p.m. FS1
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB D-backs at Pirates 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA Playoffs Thunder at Trail Blazers, Game 5 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)