Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Penn State at Purdue — 4:30 p.m., BTN

Kentucky at Vanderbilt — 5 p.m., ESPN

NC State at Syracuse — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Mississippi State at Missouri — 5 p.m., ESPNU

Arkansas at Tennessee — 5 p.m., SEC

Rhode Island at Dayton — 5:30 p.m., CBSS

Nebraska at Maryland — 6:30 p.m., BTN

Michigan State at Illinois — 7 p.m., ESPN

Notre Dame at Virginia — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Kansas State — 7 p.m., ESPNU

Missouri at LSU — 7 p.m., SEC

Utah State at Colorado State — 7:30 p.m., CBSS

New Mexico at San Diego State — 9 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

Clippers at 76ers — 5 p.m., TNT

Celtics at Rockets — 7:30 p.m., TNT

NHL

Coyotes at Maple Leafs — 5 p.m., FSAZ

Flyers at Islanders — 5 p.m., NBCS

RADIO TUESDAY

Hockey

Tucson at Colorado — 7 p.m., 1450-AM

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

