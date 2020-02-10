Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Penn State at Purdue — 4:30 p.m., BTN
Kentucky at Vanderbilt — 5 p.m., ESPN
NC State at Syracuse — 5 p.m., ESPN2
Mississippi State at Missouri — 5 p.m., ESPNU
Arkansas at Tennessee — 5 p.m., SEC
Rhode Island at Dayton — 5:30 p.m., CBSS
Nebraska at Maryland — 6:30 p.m., BTN
Michigan State at Illinois — 7 p.m., ESPN
Notre Dame at Virginia — 7 p.m., ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Kansas State — 7 p.m., ESPNU
Missouri at LSU — 7 p.m., SEC
Utah State at Colorado State — 7:30 p.m., CBSS
New Mexico at San Diego State — 9 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
Clippers at 76ers — 5 p.m., TNT
Celtics at Rockets — 7:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
Coyotes at Maple Leafs — 5 p.m., FSAZ
Flyers at Islanders — 5 p.m., NBCS
RADIO TUESDAY
Hockey
Tucson at Colorado — 7 p.m., 1450-AM
Variety
The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)