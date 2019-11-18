TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s Bucknell vs. Penn State 4:30 p.m. BTN

Virginia at Connecticut 5 p.m. CBSS

Merrimack at Providence 5 p.m. FSAZ

UMBC at LSU 5 p.m. SEC

Fairfield at Maryland 6:30 p.m. BTN

Pepperdine at USC 7 p.m. Pac-12N

Maine at Washington 9 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA Trail Blazers at Pelicans 6 p.m. NBA

Suns at Kings 8 p.m. FSAZ

Thunder at Lakers 8:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA football Eastern Michigan at Northern Illinois 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

Akron at Miami (Ohio) 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

NHL Lightning at Blues 6 p.m. NBCS

Oilers at Sharks 8:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s Northern Ireland at Germany 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

United States vs. Cuba 5:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO TUESDAY

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles