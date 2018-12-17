TV TUESDAY
NBA Lakers at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA
NCAA basketball Princeton at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN2
Florida A&M at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N
Appalachian State at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1
Youngstown State at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN
Xavier at Missouri 5 p.m. ESPNU
Buffalo at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN2
Mercer at Florida 6 p.m. SEC
Presbyterian at Butler 6:30 p.m. FS1
Western Carolina at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN
Creighton at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPNU
Stanford at San Jose State 8 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA bowls Boca Raton: Northern Illinois vs. UAB 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Predators at Blackhawks 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Islanders at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ
Soccer Bund: Dusseldorf vs. Dortmund 12:30 p.m. FS1
Bund.: Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin 12:30 p.m. FS2
Women’s basketball Stanford at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC
Mississippi State at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)