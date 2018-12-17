TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

NBA Lakers at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

NCAA basketball Princeton at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN2

Florida A&M at Oregon 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Appalachian State at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. FS1

Youngstown State at Ohio State 5 p.m. BTN

Xavier at Missouri 5 p.m. ESPNU

Buffalo at Syracuse 6 p.m. ESPN2

Mercer at Florida 6 p.m. SEC

Presbyterian at Butler 6:30 p.m. FS1

Western Carolina at Iowa 7 p.m. BTN

Creighton at Oklahoma 7 p.m. ESPNU

Stanford at San Jose State 8 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA bowls Boca Raton: Northern Illinois vs. UAB 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Predators at Blackhawks 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Islanders at Coyotes 7 p.m. FSAZ

Soccer Bund: Dusseldorf vs. Dortmund 12:30 p.m. FS1

Bund.: Augsburg vs. Hertha Berlin 12:30 p.m. FS2

Women’s basketball Stanford at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Mississippi State at Oregon 8 p.m. ESPN2

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles