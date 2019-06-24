TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB

Mets at Phillies or White Sox at Red Sox — 4 p.m., MLB

Dodgers at D-backs — 6:30 p.m., FSAZ

Rockies at Giants — 7 p.m., ESPN

NCAA baseball

CWS Finals: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2 — 4 p.m., ESPN

Soccer, men’s

Gold Cup: Curacao vs. Jamaica — 5 p.m., FS1

Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Honduras — 7:30 p.m., FS1

Soccer, women’s

World Cup: China vs. Italy — 9 a.m., FS1

World Cup: Japan vs. Netherlands — Noon, FS1

WNBA

Minnesota at Indiana — 4 p.m., CBSS

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB

Dodgers at D-backs (JIP) — 7 p.m., 1490-AM*

NCAA baseball

CWS Finals: Michigan vs. Vanderbilt, Game 2 — 4 p.m., 1490-AM*

Variety

The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) joined in progress

Channel guide: CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

