TV TUESDAY
MLB Nationals at Phillies or Brewers at Reds 4 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Giants 7 p.m. FSAZ
Mariners at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Tennis U.S. Open, first round 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, first round 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Playoffs Washington at Atlanta, Game 2 5 p.m. ESPN2
Phoenix at Seattle, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB D-backs at Giants 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)