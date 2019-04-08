TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB Blue Jays at Red Sox 11 a.m. ESPN

Yankees at Astros 5 p.m. MLB

Brewers at Angels or Rangers at D-backs 8 p.m. MLB

NBA Celtics at Wizards 4 p.m. TNT

Suns at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. FSAZ

Rockets at Thunder 6:30 p.m. TNT

NCAA baseball Georgia Tech at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Creighton at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. FS1

Oregon at Oregon State 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, men’s Tottenham vs. Manchester City Noon TNT

Softball Ohio State at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB Rangers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

