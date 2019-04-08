TV TUESDAY
MLB Blue Jays at Red Sox 11 a.m. ESPN
Yankees at Astros 5 p.m. MLB
Brewers at Angels or Rangers at D-backs 8 p.m. MLB
NBA Celtics at Wizards 4 p.m. TNT
Suns at Mavericks 5:30 p.m. FSAZ
Rockets at Thunder 6:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball Georgia Tech at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Creighton at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. FS1
Oregon at Oregon State 5:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, men’s Tottenham vs. Manchester City Noon TNT
Softball Ohio State at Penn State 2 p.m. BTN
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB Rangers at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)