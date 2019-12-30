Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Georgia Tech at Florida State — 10 a.m., ESPNU

Temple at UCF — Noon, ESPNU

Georgetown at Providence — 3:30 p.m., FS1

Rider at Wisconsin — 5 p.m., BTN

Butler at St. John’s — 5:30 p.m., FS1

Basketball, women’s

Nebraska at Michigan State — 11 a.m., BTN

Indiana at Rutgers — 1 p.m., BTN

Maryland at Northwestern — 3 p.m., BTN

NBA

Nuggets at Rockets — 5 p.m., NBA

NCAA football bowls

Belk: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech — 10 a.m., ESPN

Sun: Arizona State vs. Florida State — Noon, Ch 13

Liberty: Kansas State vs. Navy — 1:45 p.m., ESPN

Arizona: Georgia State vs. Wyoming — 2:30 p.m., CBSS

Alamo: Texas vs. Utah — 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NHL

Blues at Coyotes — 7 p.m., FSAZ

Rangers at Oilers — 7 p.m., NHL

RADIO TUESDAY

Hockey

San Diego at Tucson Roadrunners — 6 p.m., 1450-AM

NCAA football bowls

Belk: Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech — 10 a.m., 1490-AM*

Liberty: Kansas State vs. Navy — 1:45 p.m., 1490-AM*

Alamo: Texas vs. Utah — 5:30 p.m., 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish)

