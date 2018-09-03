TV TUESDAY
MLB Angels at Rangers 5 p.m. FS1
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ
Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. FSAZ Plus
Yankees at Athletics 7 p.m. MLB
Soccer Women’s: Chile at United States 7 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis U.S. Open, quarterfinals 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, quarterfinals 4 p.m. ESPN
WNBA Playoffs Washington at Atlanta, Game 5 5 p.m. ESPN2
Phoenix at Seattle, Game 5 7 p.m. NBA
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB Padres at D-backs 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
