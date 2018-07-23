TV TUESDAY
Cycling Tour de France, Stage 16 5 a.m. NBCS
MLB Padres at Mets 4 p.m. FSAZ Plus
D-backs at Cubs 5 p.m. FSAZ
D-backs at Cubs or Nationals at Brewers 5 p.m. MLB
WNBA New York at Minnesota 5 p.m. ESPN2
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB D-backs at Cubs 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)