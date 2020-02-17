Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
St. Francis at Long Island — 3 p.m., ESPNU
Davidson at St. Joseph’s — 4:30 p.m., CBSS
Illinois at Penn State — 4:30 p.m., FS1
Vanderbilt at Tennessee — 4:30 p.m., SEC
Purdue at Wisconsin — 5 p.m., ESPN
Oklahoma State at West Virginia — 5 p.m., ESPN2
Arkansas at Florida — 5 p.m., ESPNU
Northwestern at Maryland — 6 p.m., BTN
Dayton at VCU — 6:30 p.m., CBSS
Creighton at Marquette — 6:30 p.m., FS1
Mississippi at Missouri — 6:30 p.m., SEC
Kentucky at LSU — 7 p.m., ESPN
Baylor at Oklahoma — 7 p.m., ESPN2
Nevada at New Mexico — 7 p.m., ESPNU
Colorado State at UNLV — 8:30 p.m., CBSS
Basketball, women’s
Baylor at Texas Tech — 6 p.m., FSAZ
NHL
Maple Leafs at Penguins — 5 p.m., NBCS
Soccer, men’s
UEFA: Liverpool at Atletico Madrid — 1 p.m., TNT
CONCACAF: Cruz Azul at Portmore — 6 p.m., FS2
CONCACAF: Los Angeles FC at Leon — 8 p.m., FS2
Softball
Team USA at Arizona — 7 p.m., Pac-12A
RADIO TUESDAY
Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)