Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

St. Francis at Long Island — 3 p.m., ESPNU

Davidson at St. Joseph’s — 4:30 p.m., CBSS

Illinois at Penn State — 4:30 p.m., FS1

Vanderbilt at Tennessee — 4:30 p.m., SEC

Purdue at Wisconsin — 5 p.m., ESPN

Oklahoma State at West Virginia — 5 p.m., ESPN2

Arkansas at Florida — 5 p.m., ESPNU

Northwestern at Maryland — 6 p.m., BTN

Dayton at VCU — 6:30 p.m., CBSS

Creighton at Marquette — 6:30 p.m., FS1

Mississippi at Missouri — 6:30 p.m., SEC

Kentucky at LSU — 7 p.m., ESPN

Baylor at Oklahoma — 7 p.m., ESPN2

Nevada at New Mexico — 7 p.m., ESPNU

Colorado State at UNLV — 8:30 p.m., CBSS

Basketball, women’s

Baylor at Texas Tech — 6 p.m., FSAZ

NHL

Maple Leafs at Penguins — 5 p.m., NBCS

Soccer, men’s

UEFA: Liverpool at Atletico Madrid — 1 p.m., TNT

CONCACAF: Cruz Azul at Portmore — 6 p.m., FS2

CONCACAF: Los Angeles FC at Leon — 8 p.m., FS2

Softball

Team USA at Arizona — 7 p.m., Pac-12A

RADIO TUESDAY

Variety Sports Exchange with Justin Spears — 3 p.m., 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

