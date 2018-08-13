TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

MLB Brewers at Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

Red Sox at Phillies or Rays at Yankees 4 p.m. MLB

D-backs at Rangers 5 p.m. FSAZ

Angels at Padres 7 p.m. FSAZ Plus

Softball Little League World Series, semifinal 4 p.m. ESPN2

Little League World Series, semifinal 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA Chicago at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBA

New York at Los Angeles 7:30 p.m. NBA

RADIO TUESDAY

MLB D-backs at Rangers 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) FSAZ Plus is Fox Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles