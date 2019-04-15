TV TUESDAY
Golf, men’s Western Intercollegiate 4 p.m. Golf
MLB Red Sox at Yankees or Pirates at Tigers 3:30 p.m. MLB
D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Playoffs Magic at Raptors, Game 2 5 p.m. TNT
Spurs at Nuggets, Game 2 6 p.m. NBA
Thunder at Trail Blazers, Game 2 7:30 p.m. TNT
NCAA baseball Butler at Purdue 4 p.m. FS1
Clemson at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
NHL Playoffs Lightning at Blue Jackets, Game 4 4 p.m. CNBC
Islanders at Penguins, Game 4 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Jets at Blues, Game 4 6:30 p.m. CNBC
Sharks at Golden Knights, Game 4 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s EPL: Brighton vs. Cardiff City 11:40 a.m. NBCS
Softball Michigan at Michigan State 3 p.m. BTN
RADIO TUESDAY
MLB D-backs at Braves 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
Variety The Sports Exchange with Justin Spears 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
*1490-AM is broadcast simultaneously on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)