Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Maui Invitational 11:30 a.m. ESPN

BYU vs. USC 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Oakland at Purdue 1 p.m. BTN

Maui Invitational 2 p.m. ESPN

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin 3 p.m. BTN

Hartford vs. Villanova 3 p.m. ESPN2

Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1

Navy at Georgetown 4 p.m. CBSS

Towson at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN

Maui Invitational 5 p.m. ESPN2

Oklahoma State at Marquette 5 p.m. FS1

Michigan State at Duke 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Kansas vs. Kentucky 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Maui Invitational 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA football

Western Kentucky at Charlotte 8:30 a.m. CBSS

Soccer, men’s

MLS Playoffs: FC Dallas at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

RADIO TUESDAY

Basketball, men’s

Michigan State at Duke 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

Kansas vs. Kentucky 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)

