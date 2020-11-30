Tuesday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Maui Invitational 11:30 a.m. ESPN
BYU vs. USC 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Oakland at Purdue 1 p.m. BTN
Maui Invitational 2 p.m. ESPN
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin 3 p.m. BTN
Hartford vs. Villanova 3 p.m. ESPN2
Nebraska-Omaha at Creighton 3 p.m. FS1
Navy at Georgetown 4 p.m. CBSS
Towson at Maryland 5 p.m. BTN
Maui Invitational 5 p.m. ESPN2
Oklahoma State at Marquette 5 p.m. FS1
Michigan State at Duke 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Kansas vs. Kentucky 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Maui Invitational 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA football
Western Kentucky at Charlotte 8:30 a.m. CBSS
Soccer, men’s
MLS Playoffs: FC Dallas at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1
RADIO TUESDAY
Basketball, men’s
Michigan State at Duke 5:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
Kansas vs. Kentucky 7:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish)
